Congress calls for analysis on ‘intelligence failures’, ‘security lapses’

New Delhi: The Congress Working Committee (CWC) on Thursday condemned the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and highlighted a significant lapse in intelligence and security mechanisms, pointing out that Pahalgam, being a heavily guarded zone with a three-tier security setup, should not have been vulnerable to such an attack.

“It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory — an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry,” the CWC said in a statement, demanding accountability in the larger public interest.

With the Amarnath Yatra set to begin soon, the Congress flagged the urgent need for robust and transparent security arrangements to ensure the safety of lakhs of pilgrims.

The safety of pilgrims, as well as the livelihoods of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, must be protected with full sincerity and seriousness,” the party stated.

The CWC also took aim at the BJP, accusing it of exploiting the tragedy to sow division. “It is shocking that the BJP is using official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarisation, and division at a time when unity is most needed,” the resolution read.

Addressing reporters, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said, “This is not an attack on the government. These are the genuine questions the common people are asking. As a responsible Opposition, we must ask them.” The Congress announced a nationwide candlelight march on April 25 to honour the victims and condemn terrorism. Urging unity, the party called for resolute action, condemned the targeted attack, and paid tribute to those who died trying to save others.