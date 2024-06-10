Congress calls for Amit Malviya's dismissal over sexual misconduct allegations

Supriya Shrinate, a prominent member of the Congress party, has called for the immediate dismissal of Amit Malviya from his position as the head of the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) IT cell. This call comes in the wake of serious allegations of sexual misconduct levelled against Malviya by Santanu Sinha, a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and reportedly related to BJP leader Rahul Sinha. Sinha has accused Malviya of engaging in illicit activities, including the exploitation of women, both in upscale hotels and BJP offices in West Bengal.

Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Shrinate emphasized the gravity of the situation, particularly in light of the recent swearing-in of Prime Minister Modi. She underscored the urgency of addressing these allegations, asserting that justice must be served for the women involved. Shrinate stressed the need for Malviya's immediate removal from his influential position to ensure a fair investigation into the matter.

In response to the allegations, Malviya issued a legal notice to Santanu Sinha, demanding the retraction of the defamatory post and an unconditional apology. The notice highlighted the damaging impact of the accusations on Malviya's reputation, especially considering his public profile.

Amid these developments, Malviya, in a statement, acknowledged the impending deadline for action following the press conference held by the Congress and Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal. He affirmed that appropriate measures would be taken in response to the situation.

The unfolding controversy surrounding Malviya underscores the need for a thorough investigation and the imperative of upholding the dignity and rights of all individuals involved.