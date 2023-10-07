Congress, BJP influencing electoral environment by making attractive promises: Mayawati

Lucknow: BSP chief Mayawati on Saturday accused the Congress and the BJP of "influencing the electoral environment by making various attractive promises."



In a series of posts on social media platform X in Hindi, Mayawati said, "The electoral environment is being influenced by various attractive promises made by the Congress and the BJP before the next assembly and general elections, but the question is why the promises being made now, were not implemented in time?"

"The people of the country are suffering from inflation, poverty, unemployment and corruption, but both the Congress and the BJP are trying to capitalise on caste census, OBC and women's reservation for the elections, so that they can cover up their failures. But the public will no longer be misled by them," Mayawati said in another post.

"The new slogan of the Congress 'jiski jitni abaadi, uski utni hissedaari' is an electoral stunt. Has the Congress ever implemented this in its party and government since independence? No, then how can we trust them? The BSP, on the other hand, has demonstrated this social justice by implementing it in the party and its government," she added.

However, the BSP chief did not reveal in her post which states' assembly elections she was referring to. Assembly elections are due in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram later this year.