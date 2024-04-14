Congress always insulted Dr Ambedkar: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being felicitated during a public meeting ahead of the Lok Sabha election, in Narmadapuram (Hoshangabad) district, Sunday, April 14, 2024

Hoshangabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, but his government has honoured him.

Addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad, Modi also said the Congress never recognised the contribution of adivasis (tribals), but the BJP government has honoured them.

"The Congress always insulted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, we have honoured him," Modi said on the birth anniversary of the architect of India's Constitution.

Because of the Constitution given by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, a tribal woman became the President of India, he said, referring to Droupadi Murmu's election to the country's top constitutional post.

"The Congress is saying that if I become prime minister for the third time, the country will be in flames," Modi said targeting the opposition party.

"The (opposition) INDI alliance is unable to decide in which direction the country should move," he said.

The slogan of "Phir ek baar, Modi sarkar" is resonating across the country, the PM said.

"We should have nuclear weapons to protect our country; those saying otherwise can’t protect India," he further said, referring to a constituent of the opposition INDIA bloc which has in its manifesto promised complete elimination of nuclear weapons.

"Modi doesn’t have any dream; your dreams are my mission," the PM told the gathering.

He said the government will celebrate 2025 as the 'Janjatiya Gourav Diwas' to mark the 150th birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda.