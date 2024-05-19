Congress-AAP opportunistic alliance: Modi

NEW DELHI: As the national Capital gears up for the May 25 polling for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the peak of summer heat, the super Saturday witnessed star campaigners of their parties Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressing their first election rallies in different parts of the mega city.



PM Modi targeted the Opposition INDIA bloc with “corruption’’ claim with Rahul Gandhi hitting back and raising the issue of electoral bonds “scam.’’

As the star campaigner for the BJP, PM Modi said the Opposition INDIA bloc can go to any extent in pursuing its “vote bank” politics, claiming that the then Congress government during the 2014 elections had handed over 123 properties spread across prime locations in Delhi to the Waqf Board for votes.

In his first rally in the national Capital for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Modi slammed the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi as opportunistic, saying the world is watching how one corrupt party is covering for another corrupt party.

Modi asserted that if he has any heir, it is the 140 crore Indians for whose bright future he has dedicated himself. His every moment is for the country and his life is dedicated to realising the dreams of its citizens, Modi said while addressing the rally in North-East Delhi.

Listing several signature projects, including the new Parliament building and the war memorial, PM Modi asserted that he lives and works hard for democracy.

It is Modi in whose heart democracy is alive, he said, noting that his government has built a museum dedicated to all the prime ministers.

This Congress-AAP alliance seems determined to destroy Delhi, he said, adding that its leaders are responsible for fall in political standards and breaking people’s faith.

Those who arrived to root out corruption are doing the rounds of jail in scams unning into thousands of crores of rupees, Modi said in a swipe at Delhi Chief Minister Kejriwal.

The Congress, he said, would not tire of taking credit for exposing the AAP government’s scams but its Delhi leaders were forced by the Gandhi family to join hands with the city’s ruling party.Keeping up his attack on the opposition alliance for its alleged pro-Muslim politics, PM Modi said the Congress had joined hands with those advocating for “vote jihad.”

Prime Minister Modi blamed the opposition for the 2020 Delhi riots following the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, and noted that many people, mostly Dalits, who were persecuted in neighbouring countries were recently granted citizenship under the law.

The Opposition alliance supports reservation on religious ground, restoration of Article 370 and abolition of India’s nuclear bombs, he claimed.

Modi said that the Lok Sabha elections this year would be to save the poor from the powers who were conspiring to take away their out assets and also about making India one of the top three economies of the world.