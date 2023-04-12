‘Cong will join hands with all like-minded parties to defend Constitution’

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said with the Narendra Modi government bent on “misusing every power” and elections approaching in several key states, her party will take its message directly to people and join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution.

In an Op-Ed in “The Hindu”, Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Modi and his government of “systematically dismantling” the legislature, the executive and the judiciary, saying their actions demonstrate a “deep-rooted disdain” for democracy.

She also alleged that the prime minister “ignores” the rising tide of hatred and violence, egged on by BJP and RSS leaders, and has not once called for peace or harmony or acted to reign in the offenders, let alone bring them to justice.

“Religious festivals seem to have become occasions to intimidate and bully others — a far cry from when they were occasions for joy and celebration. Instead, there is intimidation and discrimination only on account of their religion, food, caste, gender or language,” Gandhi said.

Launching a scathing attack on Modi, she said his statements either ignore the most pressing issues of the day or are “platitudes and verbal gymnastics” to distract from these matters.

The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson said despite the prime minister’s best efforts, the people of the country cannot and will not be silenced.

Underlining that the next few months will be a crucial test of India’s democracy, she said the country is at the crossroads, with the Modi government bent on “misusing every power” and elections approaching in several key states. “The Congress party will make every effort to take its message directly to the people, as it did in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and will join hands with all like-minded parties to defend the Constitution of India and its ideals,” Gandhi asserted.

She said the Congress’s battle is for safeguarding the voice of people and it understands its solemn duty as the principal opposition party.

The former Congress chief added that her party is ready to work with all like-minded political parties to achieve this objective.

In the Op-Ed piece, she said the people of India have learnt that when it comes to understanding the current situation, the prime minister’s actions speak far louder than his words. “His statements -- when he is not venting anger on the Opposition or blaming past leaders for today’s ills — either ignore the most pressing, vital issues of the day, or are platitudes and verbal gymnastics to gloss over or distract from these issues,” Gandhi alleged.

Modi’s actions, on the other hand, leave little to the imagination on the BJP-led government’s true intentions, she said.

“Over the past months, we have witnessed the prime minister and his government systematically dismantling all three pillars of India’s democracy — the legislature, the executive and the judiciary — with their actions demonstrating a deep-rooted disdain for democracy and democratic accountability,” Gandhi alleged.