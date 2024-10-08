Haryana election trends shift as BJP takes lead over Congress

New Delhi: Election trends in Haryana have shifted, with the BJP pulling ahead after early projections suggested a strong performance by the Congress. As of 9:46 am, the BJP is leading in 44 of the state’s 90 Assembly constituencies, while Congress is ahead in 41.

Earlier, exit polls had indicated a comfortable win for Congress, with an aggregate of seven polls predicting the party would secure 55 seats, well above the majority mark of 45, while the BJP was expected to win 26 seats.

Despite the initial confidence in a Congress victory, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed optimism that the BJP will secure a third consecutive term in power. Speaking to reporters, Saini said, "We have achieved significant development over the past 10 years. The framework established under the leadership of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will continue to benefit Haryana for years to come. It is our duty to carry this progress forward." Saini assumed the role of chief minister in March, succeeding Khattar.

In the 2019 Haryana assembly elections, the BJP won 40 seats, while the Congress secured 31 and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) took 10. The BJP formed a coalition government with the JJP, resulting in Dushyant Chautala becoming the deputy chief minister. However, the alliance dissolved after Saini became the chief minister.

The BJP's performance in Haryana's Lok Sabha seats in recent years has shown some decline. After winning all 10 seats in 2019, the party managed to retain only five in the most recent elections. With assembly elections underway in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP faces a critical opportunity to demonstrate that it still commands strong support, despite its recent struggle to secure a clear majority in the general elections.

For Congress, this election holds even greater significance, as the party seeks to regain ground following heavy losses in the 2014 and 2019 national polls. Congress leaders have been pointing to their haul of 99 seats in this year's general elections and the positive performance of the INDIA alliance as signs of a resurgence. The outcomes in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are seen as important tests of this claim.