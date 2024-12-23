Cong should be ready to step back from leading INDIA bloc: Mani Shankar Aiyar

New Delhi: Veteran Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has suggested that the Congress should be prepared to step aside from its leadership role within the INDIA Opposition alliance. In an interview with The Indian Express, Aiyar stated that the Congress doesn't need to always hold the top leadership position in the bloc, pointing out that other leaders, such as Mamata Banerjee, possess the necessary competence.

Aiyar, who recently released the second volume of his autobiography A Maverick in Politics, emphasized that the Congress's influence will remain significant, even if it isn't the sole leader of the opposition. He expressed confidence that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would continue to receive the respect he deserves, even if he isn't the president of the alliance. "The position of Congress and its leader will always be a major one. It doesn't have to be the only one," he said.

Aiyar's comments come amid ongoing debates over leadership within the opposition alliance, formed to challenge the ruling BJP. While the alliance helped limit the BJP's majority in the last Lok Sabha elections, it has faced difficulties in states where partners are rivals. The BJP has criticized the bloc as "opportunistic" for this reason.

The Congress, which saw an increase in its Lok Sabha seats, has faced challenges in recent state elections, notably in Haryana and Maharashtra. In response, Mamata Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister, hinted at her own potential leadership role within the alliance. She suggested that she could lead the bloc from Kolkata, despite not wanting to step outside her state.

Several senior opposition figures, including RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav and NCP leader Sharad Pawar, have shown their support for Mamata Banerjee. Yadav affirmed that Congress's objections would not stand in the way of her leadership, while Pawar praised her as a capable and prominent leader.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut also backed the idea of Mamata Banerjee being a key partner in the INDIA alliance. "We support her leadership and are united with her vision, whether it’s Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal, or Shiv Sena," he said.