Cong releases list with 10 names for Delhi, Punjab; fields Kanhaiya, Channi

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday unveiled a new roster of 10 nominees for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Punjab. The list includes Charanjit Singh Channi, the ex-Chief Minister of Punjab, who will run for the Jalandhar-SC seat.



The party has chosen J P Agarwal, a seasoned politician, for Chandni Chowk and the young politician Kanhaiya Kumar for North East Delhi.

Kumar is set to face off against Manoj Tiwari of the BJP, who remains the only incumbent BJP candidate in the capital city.

Udit Raj, a former MP, has been selected for the North West Delhi constituency.

In Punjab, incumbents Gurjeet Singh Aujla and Amar Singh have been reappointed to represent Amritsar and Fatehgarh Sahib (SC), respectively.

Dharvir Gandhi, also a former MP, will vie for the Patiala seat, having recently switched allegiance from the Aam Aadmi Party to the Congress.

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, head of the All India Kisan wing, has been nominated for Sangrur, while Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu will contest from Bathinda, a seat presently held by Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the SAD chief’s spouse.

For the Allahabad constituency in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress has put forward Ujjwal Revti Raman Singh.

Additionally, the party has declared a slate of 75 candidates for the state assembly elections in Odisha.