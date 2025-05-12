Cong pushes for spl session of Parl on Op Sindoor & ceasefire

NEW DELHI: A day after India-Pakistan ceasefire understanding, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to call a special session of Parliament to discuss Operation Sindoor and the ceasefire. Gandhi underlined that US President Donald Trump first announced the ceasefire.

“Dear Prime Minister, I reiterate the unanimous request of the Opposition to convene a special session of Parliament immediately. It is crucial for the people and their representatives to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack, Operation Sindoor and today’s ceasefire, first announced by US President Trump. This will also be an opportunity to demonstrate our collective resolve to meet the challenges ahead. I trust that you will consider this demand seriously and swiftly,” Gandhi wrote.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and the Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, also wrote to the prime minister, making the same request to convene a special session of both Houses of Parliament. “As leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha, I am writing in support of the request. I trust you will agree,” Kharge said.

India and Pakistan on Saturday reached an understanding to stop all firings and military actions on land, air and sea with immediate effect after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

Meanwhile, the Congress on Sunday demanded answers from the government on whether it has accepted third party mediation on Kashmir after the US made announcements on behalf of India and Pakistan, and slammed attempt to “internationalise” the issue.