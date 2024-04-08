Cong overlooked needs of poor for decades since independence, never understood their pain: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the opposition Congress, saying it overlooked needs of the poor for decades since independence and never understood their pain.

Addressing a rally in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, which will go to polls on April 19, he also said that the Congress' manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections has the Muslim League imprint.

During the Congress regime, corruption had become the country’s identity, he said.

"Since independence, the Congress overlooked needs of the poor for decades and never understood their pain," the PM said.

"People said what will happen to the poor during the COVID-19 pandemic, but I said I will give free vaccine and ration to them," he said, adding that "due to my government’s efforts, 25 crore people have risen above the poverty line."

The prime minister said he had come to thank the people for supporting his government in the last 10 years.

"Crores of my countrymen, my mothers and sisters have become my raksha kavach (protective shield)," he said.