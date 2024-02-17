Cong has opened all its morchas against me, but I have ‘suraksha kavach’ of people: PM

Rewari (Haryana): Prime Minister Narendra Modion Friday launched a scathing attack on Congress over its stand on the Ram temple in Ayodhya and Article 370, and said the opposition party has opened all its “morchas” against him ahead of the Lok Sabha polls but the people are acting as his “suraksha kavach” (protective shield).



Addressing a public gathering after he laid the foundation of an All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and inaugurated and laid foundation of several projects in Rewari in Haryana worth Rs 9,770 crore, the prime minister said India has touched new heights in the world today and that it has been possible because of people’s blessings.

Referring to his visit to the UAE and Qatar this week, he said the respect that India now gets from every corner is not of Modi alone, but of every Indian.

He asserted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will win more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha polls, due in April-May.

Modi said those who used to call Lord Ram imaginary and did not want a temple to be constructed are also chanting ‘Jai Siya Ram’ now.

The Congress is trapped in love for one family and in Haryana too the situation is same. The party is going through its worst phase, he said.

Their leader is not able to handle a start-up, so how can they dream of running the country, he asked.

The Congress’ situation is such that their senior leaders are leaving the party one after another, he said.

Those who had talked of joining hands with them are also running away now, he said, referring to the opposition INDIA bloc partners.

The situation today is such that the Congress does not even have workers left. Where they are in power, they are unable to handle the government. In Himachal Pradesh, the party-led government is facing problem to pay salaries and pensions to people. In Karnataka, the Congress government is unable to execute development schemes, he said.

The Congress thinks remaining in power was its birthright and that is why the party is hatching conspiracies against him one after another since he, a son of the poor, became prime minister, Modi said. “But I have the blessings of god-like people (ishwar-rupi janta janardhan). Before Congress’ every conspiracy, people stand up as a shield. The more Congress hatches conspiracies, the more people strengthen me and give their blessings. This time too Congress has opened all its morcha against me, but I have ‘suraksha kavach’ of the people of the country,” he said.

The programme was attended by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Chief Minister M L Khattar and Union Minister Rao Inderjeet Singh, among others.

Modi said he can count a number of guarantees which have been fulfilled by his government, but questioned the track record of previous Congress regimes at the Centre. The Congress’ track record is of keeping the interest of one family above that of the country and its people, keeping half of the population deprived of small needs for decades, and of biggest scams in history, he charged.

The Congress’ track record is of promoting terrorism and separatism, and of weakening the Army and soldiers, he said.

“These things are important to remember because even today Congress team is the same, leader is the same, intent is same and their dedication is towards one family. So, policy will be the same in which there is loot, corruption, destruction,” he said.