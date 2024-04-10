Cong alleges asset mismatch in Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s affidavit, EC orders probe

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday instructed the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to investigate any discrepancies in the affidavit details provided by Rajeev Chandrasekhar, the Union minister and BJP candidate for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat.



The Congress party had approached the EC alleging a discrepancy between the actual and declared assets in Chandrasekhar’s affidavit, who is contesting against the former UN diplomat Shashi Tharoor.

“In line with standard procedure, the EC has asked the CBDT to look into any inconsistencies in the affidavit details, in which he declared Rs 680 as his taxable income for 2021-2022, provided by Chandrasekhar,” the sources added.

They further explained that any discrepancy or falsification of an affidavit is addressed under Section 125 A of the Representation of the People Act 1951.

The law stipulates that hiding any information in nomination papers or affidavits can result in a prison term of up to six months, a fine, or both.