Cong alleges Assam CM’s wife holds three passports, properties worth Rs. 52K cr

NEW DELHI: The Congress on Sunday alleged that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife possesses passports of three countries and that he concealed information about her properties, but the BJP leader “categorically rejected” the claims as “malicious” and “fabricated” and vowed to take legal action “within 48 hours”.



Targeting Sarma as the campaign peaks for the April 9 assembly election in Assam, Congress’ media and publicity department head Pawan Khera showed, at a press conference, purported documents to support the allegations and demanded that the Election Commission cancel his nomination for allegedly concealing information in his poll affidavit.

Hitting back at Khera, Sarma said that as Assam moves decisively towards a historic mandate, such desperate and baseless attacks only expose the Congress’ sinking ground.

“These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam,” the Assam chief minister said.

He alleged that “documents being circulated show multiple glaring inconsistencies, suggesting a crude and poorly executed attempt at digital manipulation”.

Sarma said his wife and he will be filing both criminal and civil defamation cases within the next 48 hours against Khera for making “reckless and defamatory statements”.

At his press conference, Khera said Assam Chief Minister Sarma and his wife “have faced numerous allegations over time -- such as land grabbing, misappropriation of temple donations, siphoning off government subsidies”.

“However, the documents we are presenting before you today pertain to matters extending beyond India’s borders,” Khera said.

“Riniki Bhuyan Sharma, the wife of the Assam Chief Minister, holds three passports,” he alleged. Khera claimed that she has a UAE Passport, which was issued on March 14, 2022 and expires on March 13, 2027.

He claimed the second passport in her name is from Antigua and Barbuda, which was issued from August 26, 2021, and expires on August 25, 2031. Khera also alleged that the third passport in her name is from Egypt which was issued on February 13, 2022 and expires on February 12, 2029. “Himanta Biswa Sarma’s entire politics is predicated on hatred against Muslims; yet, his wife holds passports from two Muslim countries?” Khera alleged.

Rejecting Khera’s claims, Riniki Bhuyan Sharma said she will take legal action against him.

“I expected a spokesperson of a national party to exercise basic due diligence, rather than circulate poorly fabricated images of imaginary passports and documents. I will now be letting the law take over. Criminal charges are being initiated. We can continue this in court,” she said on X.

Khera also alleged that Sarma’s wife owns two properties in Dubai. Why did he fail to disclose his wife’s Dubai properties in his affidavit, the Congress leader asked.

Khera also alleged that Sarma’s wife owns a company based in Wyoming, USA. The list of members for this company includes the names of the couple and their son, he claimed. “Himanta Biswa Sarma has stashed his money in Wyoming by setting up shell companies,” he alleged. He further charged that the stashed away amount in such shell company was worth Rs. 52,000 crores.

Home Minister Amit Shah must answer as to whether he will constitute an SIT to investigate these matters, Khera said. “When will CEC Gyanesh Kumar take cognisance of the concealment of information in the affidavit?” he said “I categorically reject every allegation made by him. These are malicious, fabricated, and politically motivated lies aimed at misleading the people of Assam,” Sarma said on X. “We remain focused, determined, and confident of securing a decisive mandate of more than 100 seats from the people,” Sarma said. The BJP leader said the truth will prevail and those spreading misinformation will be held accountable.