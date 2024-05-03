Cong a ‘disciple’ of Pak which is eager to make ‘shehzada’ next PM of India, says Modi

Anand/ Surendranagar/Junagadh: With high-pitch poll campaign for the May 7 third phase of Lok Sabha polls setting in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, dubbing the party a “disciple” of Pakistan.



He was addressing multiple rallies in his home state of Gujarat in support of BJP’s Lok Sabha candidates.

He targeted Congress leader Rahul, saying Pakistan was eager to make the ‘shehzada’ of the grand old party India’s next prime minister as the country’s enemies want a weak government to be at the helm.

Addressing a mega election rally in Anand town of central Gujarat in support of BJP’s candidates for Anand and Kheda Lok Sabha seats, he also alleged that Congress wants to change India’s Constitution to provide reservation of Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Classes (OBC) communities to Muslims.

Modi’s comments linking Congress with Pakistan came a day after Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, a former minister in Imran Khan’s Cabinet in Pakistan, reportedly shared a video featuring Rahul Gandhi on his social media handle and praised him.