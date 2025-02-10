Community-centric approach & focus on polling booths paid rich dividends

New Delhi: The resounding victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi Assembly polls after 27 years signals the beginning of the end of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) dominance in the national capital, where it had come up as a formidable force with a strong and loyal voter base.

The AAP, which previously held 62 seats with a vote share of 53.57 per cent, saw a sharp decline this time, reduced to 22 seats with a vote share of 43.6 per cent. This dramatic shift in political power and the triumph of the BJP with 48 out of 70 seats in its kitty is a testament to its meticulous micro-management strategy and extensive grassroots network.

The BJP’s success can be attributed to its relentless focus on each polling booth and voter list. The party set ambitious vote targets for each Assembly constituency and leveraged the extensive grassroots network of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to implement a booth-by-booth strategy. Months of groundwork involved scrutinizing voter lists, adding new voters, and removing fake or obsolete entries. Special attention was paid to voters who no longer resided in specific booth areas but remained on the rolls.

This meticulous approach ensured that the BJP’s voter base was both accurate and expansive.

Understanding Delhi’s diverse demographic composition, the BJP adopted a community-centric approach, deploying leaders from different states to engage with voters from various backgrounds. Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari spearheaded meetings in Bengali-dominated areas, while former MP Harish Dwivedi coordinated campaigns targeting Purvanchali voters from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand.

Additionally, leaders from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Uttarakhand were mobilized to connect with voters from their respective regions. Union Ministers and senior BJP officials were tasked with overseeing campaign efforts in specific Assembly constituencies.

Each minister was assigned two constituencies to manage voter engagement comprehensively. Notable assignments included Dharmendra Pradhan for Malviya Nagar and Greater Kailash, Piyush Goyal for Delhi Cantt and Wazirpur, Mansukh Mandaviya for Shakur Basti and Madipur, Bhupender Yadav for Mehrauli and Bijwasan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat for Narela and Bawana. This apart, former central minister Anurag Thakur for Mustafabad and Karawal Nagar,

Uttar Pradesh’s deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak for Adarsh Nagar and Burari, BJP’s general secretary Vinod Tawde was looking after Janakpuri and Uttam Nagar Assembly constituencies and Sunil Bansal for Shalimar Bagh and Tri Nagar. Daily reporting to the central leadership ensured a streamlined and coordinated campaign.

The BJP further extended its campaign to residents of government buildings, particularly in areas such as New Delhi, Sarojini Nagar, RK Puram, and Netaji Nagar. The outreach included not only government employees but also domestic workers, gardeners, and cooks living in these areas. The party meticulously ensured that their names were added to the voter list. This inclusive approach helped the BJP expand its voter base and secure crucial votes from various segments of the population.

However, the election campaign was not without its share of controversies. The Opposition accused the central government and its agencies of using aggressive tactics to sway voters. Starting with targeting illegal immigrants, the BJP-appointed Lieutenant Governor ordered a crackdown on them, especially those from Bangladesh, portraying the move as necessary to protect the capital from criminal elements. This was widely seen as an attempt to consolidate Hindu votes. BJP spokespersons accused AAP of “demographic manipulation,” claiming that the party added illegal immigrants to voter rolls to expand its vote base.

Both the BJP and AAP engaged in rhetoric against Rohingya refugees. The AAP government issued directives to deny Rohingya children admission to government schools, a move perceived as an attempt to outflank the BJP in targeting Muslim refugees. But, ahead of the Assembly polls, the Ministry of Home Affairs intensified actions against Rohingya refugees, drawing criticism from Opposition leaders who described it as an “Islamophobic” campaign aimed at swaying Hindu voters.

The Opposition also alleged that a series of sudden demolition drives in areas such as Tughlaqabad, Mehrauli, and Sunder Nagar were politically motivated to disrupt AAP’s voter base in slum clusters. AAP launched a counter-campaign focused on slum development, accusing the BJP of prioritizing demolitions over progress. Despite these allegations, the BJP’s resounding victory in Delhi marks a pivotal moment in the capital’s political narrative.

As the saffron party celebrates this historic win, the stage is set for new political dynamics in the national capital, with implications for both state and national politics. The victory is a testament to the BJP’s ability to adapt to the diverse and complex political landscape of Delhi, leveraging its extensive network and community-centric approach to secure a significant mandate.

The BJP’s success in Delhi is likely to have far-reaching consequences for the party’s future strategies and its standing in national politics. The victory provides a strong platform for the BJP to consolidate its position in other states and strengthen its influence in the national arena. The party’s ability to mobilize its resources, engage with diverse communities, and implement a well-coordinated campaign has set a new benchmark for political campaigns in India.

As the BJP celebrates its historic win, the AAP faces the daunting task of regrouping and reevaluating its strategies. The significant decline in its vote share and seat tally is a wake-up call for the party to introspect and identify the factors that led to its downfall. The AAP will need to rebuild its voter base, address the concerns of its supporters, and develop a more robust strategy to counter the BJP’s formidable political machinery.

The BJP’s victory in Delhi is a landmark event that signals a shift in the capital’s political landscape. As the BJP sets its sights on new political horizons, the implications of this victory will be felt not only in Delhi but across the country, shaping the future of Indian politics.