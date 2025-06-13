'Communal group' trying to create disturbance, shoot-at-sight orders at night in Dhubri: Himanta

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that shoot-at-sight orders will be in force at night in Dhubri district, bordering Bangladesh, as a "communal group" is trying to create disturbances which the government will not tolerate.

People protested in Dhubri town on Sunday after pieces of meat were found near a temple. Prohibitory orders were imposed in the town on Monday and it was withdrawn the next day.

The chief minister visited Dhubri on Friday to review the situation.

''The order for shoot-at-sight will be issued immediately after I reach Guwahati today and anybody coming out at night or throwing stones will be arrested,'' he said.

Rapid Action Force (RAF) and CRPF personnel will be deployed in the district and all criminals in Dhubri will be arrested, he said.

"All those who have taken law into their hands will be dealt with severely,'' the chief minister said.

The law and order situation in Dhubri has been challenging for the last one week, he added.

Sarma said that on the day after the Bakrid festival on June 7, a cow's head was found in front of the Hanuman Temple in the district headquarters, following which both Hindus and Muslims appealed for peace and harmony.

The next day, however, a cow's head was again kept in front of the temple and stones were thrown at night, Sarma added.

A day before Bakrid, an organisation named 'Nabin Bangla' had put up "provocative posters" highlighting their aim to include Dhubri in Bangladesh, Sarma said.

''A communal group has become active in Dhubri to create disturbances and after coming to know about it, I have come to Dhubri and there will be shoot-at-sight orders in force at night in the district,'' he added.

All criminals in Dhubri will be arrested and all those who have taken law into their hands will be dealt with severely, he added.

Earlier during Bakrid, a section of people did consume beef but this time thousands of cattle have been brought from West Bengal and a ''new beef mafia'' has emerged in Dhubri who procured thousands of animals just ahead of the festival, Sarma alleged.

''This has come to my knowledge and I have ordered an inquiry into this. I have directed the authorities to arrest who has started this cattle trade,'' Sarma said.

He said that next year, he himself will come to Dhubri on the day of Eid and stay the next day as well.

''We cannot allow a section of the community to create such disturbances. Our government will not tolerate this and allow Dhubri to go out of our hands,'' Sarma asserted.

He said that if required he would guard the Hanuman Mandir for the whole night.

''We are fully committed to ensure enforcement of law and order in the district and defeat all communal forces,'' he added.