Committed to take decisive action against terrorists and backers: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced a $200 million defence credit line for Angola and also expressed commitment to act firmly and decisively against terrorists and their backers. His reiteration came days after the deadly Pahalgam terror strike in which 26 people were killed. Speaking during a joint press conference with the visiting Angolan President Joao Manuel Goncalves Lourenco, the PM said, “We are firmly united in our stance against terrorism. I expressed my gratitude to President Lourenco and the people of Angola for their sympathies to those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack... We are committed to taking firm and decisive actions against terrorists and those who support them. We thank Angola for its support in our fight against terrorism.” Modi made the remarks after holding wide-ranging talks with Angolan President Laurenco that focused on ramping up overall bilateral ties, including in areas of digital public infrastructure.

In his media statement, PM Modi said Laurenco’s visit to India not only gives a new direction to the bilateral relations but also strengthens the India-Africa partnership. “I am pleased to announce India’s $200 million defence credit line to support modernisation of Angola’s defence forces,” he said. The prime minister also said that there was a discussion on repair, overhaul and supply of defence platforms as well. India will also share its capabilities with Angola in the areas of digital public infrastructure, space technology and capacity building, Modi said. “We have also decided to further strengthen our relations in areas of healthcare, diamond processing, fertiliser and critical minerals.”

Highlighting the importance of ties between India and the African Union, he said, “We are partners in progress, we are pillars of the Global South.”

“Taking our development partnership forward, we will share our capabilities with Angola in Digital Public Infrastructure, Space Technology, and Capacity Building. Today we have also decided to further strengthen our relations in the sectors of Healthcare, Diamond processing, fertilizer and Critical minerals. The popularity of Yoga and Bollywood in Angola reflects the deep cultural connection between our two countries. To strengthen our people-to-people relations, we have decided to start a Youth Exchange Programme among our youth,’’ PM Modi said in his media statement.

“We welcome Angola’s decision to join the International Solar Alliance. We have also invited Angola to join India’s initiatives Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure, Big Cat Alliance and Global Biofuels Alliance,’’ he added.

Laurenco arrived in the Capital on Thursday on a four-day trip.