Committed to realise dreams of people: Soren on Republic Day

Dumka: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said on Sunday that he was committed to realising the dreams of people who "scripted history" by voting to power the alliance he leads for a second term.

Unfurling the Tricolour at Dumka Police Line on Republic Day, Soren said his government fulfilled its promise and 56 lakh women in the age group of 18-50 were receiving assistance of Rs 2,500 per month under 'Maiyan Samman Yojna'.

"To wage war against injustice and atrocities has been our tradition. History is witness to how even before 1857 tribals here fought for Independence. Their struggle is our source of inspiration," he said.

Soren said his government was working in a planned manner to ensure that the tribals oppressed for centuries get their dues and the state could move forward on the path of development.