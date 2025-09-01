Commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 51.50

New Delhi: Oil marketing companies (OMCs) have cut the price of a 19 kg commercial LPG cylinder by Rs 51.50, effective September 1, offering relief to commercial users nationwide. In Delhi, the revised retail price will be Rs 1,580 per cylinder. Domestic 14.2 kg LPG cylinders remain unchanged. This marks the third consecutive monthly reduction, following a Rs 33.50 cut on August 1 and a Rs 58.50 drop on July 1. Officials said the price adjustments reflect global LPG trends and aim to ease costs for businesses that rely on commercial gas cylinders for operations, including restaurants and small-scale industries.