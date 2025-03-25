Comedy or crime? Political fallout over Kamra’s ‘traitor’ jibe turns ugly

MUMBAI: The stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra whipped up a huge controversy with his indirect dig at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a show.

Kamra allegedly made some defamatory remarks indirectly against Shinde for switching sides and joining the BJP after defecting from the erstwhile Shiv Sena. The political outfit targeted him through threats and a police complaint. The Mumbai police on Monday registered an FIR against Kamra.

Amid the simmering row over Kamra’s show, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials began the demolition of unauthorised structures at the Habitat Studio in Mumbai. Kamra had shot the controversial stand-up comedy at the studio, in which he took the “gaddar” jibe allegedly against the Deputy CM.

The temporary shed and other structures comprising the studio, which was created in the basement of the hotel, have been razed, a civic official said.

“It was removed as there is no civic permission to create a studio in the basement. The BMC will check the hotel to see if everything is as per the allowed plan,” the official said.

Kamra, who has been booked at Khar police station, is currently located in Pondicherry, according to Minister Pratap Sarnaik. In the stand-up comedy show, Kamra came up with a parody song, set to the tune of “Dil To Pagal Hai’’ with a reference to Shinde’s defection from the undivided Shiv Sena in 2022. His alleged use of the term “gaddar” (traitor) drew sharp reaction and criticism from Shiv Sena leaders, with MP Naresh Mhaske saying, “You will be forced to flee India.”

After the ransacking incident, Kamra, who has remained largely silent, shared a picture of himself holding a copy of the Indian Constitution with the caption, “The only way forward.”

On Sunday evening, angry Shiv Sena workers ransacked the venue and the hotel where the show was recorded. Responding to the controversy, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, “Everyone has a right to perform stand-up comedy. But freedom should not be unrestrained behaviour. Kamra should apologise for his behaviour. The insult of leaders cannot be tolerated. Action will be taken against him as per the law.”

The FIR against Kamra was filed following a complaint by Shinde Sena MLA Murji Patel.

Amid the huge backlash, Kamra got support from Opposition parties, especially former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who told reporters in Hindi, “I don’t think Kunal Kamra has done anything wrong. A traitor is a traitor,” the former Maharashtra Chief Minister told reporters in Hindi.

Samajwadi Party MP and former actress Jaya Bachchan also defended the stand-up comedian, questioning the attack on “freedom of expression”, and also condemned the vandalism at the venue where he performed.

The owners of the studio – Habitat Studio – distanced themselves from Kamra’s comment, arguing they could not be held accountable for comments by performers.

The owners also said they had decided to shut down. “We are shutting down till we figure out the best way to provide a platform for free expression without putting ourselves and our property in jeopardy.”

While leaders of the ruling Mahayuti termed Kamra a “contract comedian” and warned he would be forced to flee the country, the opposition dubbed the FIR against him a “mockery of law” and said police should specify words which can’t be used to criticise the government.

Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel said the party workers will not allow Kamra to move on the streets if he doesn’t apologise to Shinde in two days.

Another FIR was registered by the Khar police against 19 Shiv Sena functionaries, including Rahul Kanal, Kunal Sarmalkar and Akshay Panvelkar, and 15 to 20 unidentified persons for allegedly vandalising the studio and ransacking the hotel properties, an official said.

Hours later, a magistrate’s court granted bail to all of them.

Kanal and Sarmalkar were brought to Khar police station, and notices were served to them, he said. The police have also detained several Shiv Sena workers involved in vandalism, the official said.

State Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who visited the Khar police station, said the studio where the programme was shot was illegal.

“We will not tolerate mocking of our leader. Police and civic authorities should take action against them. I came to the police station to check on police action on our workers,” the Shiv Sena leader added.

BJP MLA Ram Kadam said Kamra seems to be targeting Shinde on someone’s instructions. “As he has crossed the limits, we will blacken his face wherever we spot him,” Kadam said.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant said in the case where a simple non-cognisable offence can’t stand, an FIR is registered, and this is a “mockery of law”. The aim is to scare political opponents, he claimed.

The ruling alliance leaders are openly issuing threats and making provocative statements, but the government doesn’t move, he charged.

The police should publish a list of words which cannot be used when criticising the government, and it should also declare what is okay for the ruling alliance leaders, Sawant said.

State Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe said, “Why is there so much intolerance? We do not support such vandalism. If sentiments are getting easily hurt, then they could have filed a complaint against him at the police station.”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said no one should violate the law and the Constitution and must keep a check on what they say.

Speaking to reporters at Chikalthana airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Pawar said statements must be made in the frame of law.

The issue found its echo in the state legislative assembly as it witnessed uproarious scenes with Shiv Sena members demanding strict action against the stand-up comedian for his “traitor” jibe at Shinde.

Arjun Khotkar of Shiv Sena raised the issue, supported by Minister Shambhuraj Desai. As members of the treasury benches rose on their feet shouting slogans, Speaker Rahul Narwekar adjourned the proceedings for five minutes after noon. In the legislative council, legislators from the treasury and opposition benches were engaged in a heated exchange, following which the proceedings were adjourned for ten minutes, followed by 15 minutes, and then for half an hour.

Leader of the Opposition in the Council and Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator Ambadas Danve referred to the ransacking of a recording studio in Khar by Shiv Sena workers to question the deteriorating law and order.