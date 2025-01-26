Cold weather persists in Rajasthan with Sikar recording a low of 3.5 deg C

Jaipur: Rajasthan continued to reel under cold weather with Sikar being the coldest place in the state with a minimum temperature of 3.5 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

According to the department, Churu registered a low of 3.6 degrees Celsius in Churu, followed by 4.6 degrees Celsius in Bhilwara, 5.0 degrees Celsius in Pilani and 5.1 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh and Alwar each.

Dabok logged a minimum temperature of 5.7 degrees, followed by 6.2 degree Celsius in Vanasthali and Bikaner each and 6.6 degrees Celsius in Kota, it added.

The night temperatures in the capital Jaipur was 8 degrees Celsius, it said.

The department said that the period of severe cold will continue for three more days in some parts of the state.