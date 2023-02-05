Cold weather conditions prevail in parts of Punjab, Haryana

Chandigarh: Cold weather conditions prevailed at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Sunday.



In Punjab, Amritsar recorded a minimum temperature of 7.6 degrees Celsius and Ludhiana 9.7 degrees Celsius, according to a meteorological department report.

Bathinda and Faridkot recorded a low of 6.6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.8 degrees Celsius, Gurdaspur 10 degrees Celsius and Patiala 10.5 degrees Celsius.

In neighbouring Haryana, the minimum temperature settled at 9.2 degrees Celsius in Hisar and at 11.6 degrees Celsius in Ambala.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded a minimum temperature of 9.5 degrees Celsius, 9.8 degrees Celsius, 9 degrees Celsius and 6.4 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Chandigarh, the common capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 11.3 degrees Celsius, four degrees above normal.