Cold wave grips North India; IMD warns of rain and severe cold ahead

New Delhi: A biting cold wave has gripped several parts of North India, with Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan bearing the brunt of subzero temperatures. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for certain districts and forecast worsening conditions due to an incoming Western Disturbance.

The IMD has warned that the combination of rain and an intensifying cold wave could make conditions harsher across Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Jammu and Kashmir in the next five to seven days.

In Himachal Pradesh, the cold wave has forced the weather department to issue an orange alert in Bilaspur, Una, Hamirpur, and Mandi districts. Tabo emerged as the coldest location in the state, with the mercury plunging to a frigid minus 11.6°C. Other areas such as Sumdo, Kusumseri, and Kalpa recorded lows of minus 5.3°C, minus 4.8°C, and minus 1.8°C, respectively. Even Una, typically a warmer district, recorded a chilly 1°C, though it remained the state’s hottest spot with a maximum of 23.8°C.

The cold has caused water pipes, springs, and tributaries of snow-fed rivers to freeze in higher altitudes, severely impacting hydropower generation. Ground frost and dense fog are likely to persist in parts of the Bhakra Dam reservoir area and Mandi’s Balh Valley from December 24 to 26, with a yellow alert in place.

The IMD has predicted rain at isolated places in Himachal on December 23, 24, and 27, with frost warnings for Chamba, Kangra, and Kullu until December 25.

In Jammu and Kashmir, frigid conditions have frozen water supply lines and formed thin ice layers on various water bodies. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.6°C on Saturday night, marking a slight rise from the previous night. Pahalgam, the base camp for the Amarnath Yatra, registered minus 4.9°C, while Gulmarg, a popular ski destination, recorded minus 4.6°C. The coldest location in the region was Konibal in Pampore, with a low of minus 6.5°C. Despite these freezing temperatures, slight respite is expected as the IMD predicts rain in the coming days due to a new Western Disturbance. Cold wave conditions have also persisted across Rajasthan, with Karauli experiencing the lowest minimum temperature of 4.5°C. Other areas such as Sangaria, Fatehpur, and Churu recorded lows of 5.3°C, 5.4°C, and 6.6°C, respectively. Despite the mainly dry weather, foggy conditions have been reported in several parts of the state.

Delhi-NCR saw temperatures settle at 7.3°C, a notch below normal. The IMD has forecast light rain and dense fog in the region in the coming days due to the Western Disturbance. A yellow alert has been issued for Tuesday, warning of worsening cold wave conditions. The severe cold in North India contrasts sharply with heavy rainfall in parts of South and East India. Coastal Andhra Pradesh, northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Rayalaseema have been lashed by rains in recent days. A rain alert has also been issued for Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, and the northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, and Tripura.