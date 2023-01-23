Cold wave further intensifies in Kashmir; Gulmarg shivers at -90C

Srinagar: The minimum temperature dipped further across Kashmir due to clear skies with Gulmarg skiing resort recording a bone-chilling minus 9 degrees Celsius, officials said.



The sun has been playing hide and seek in Kashmir since Sunday afternoon following four days of rain and snow.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature settled at a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius, down from 1.0 degrees on Saturday night.

Qazigund, the gateway to the Valley, registered a low of minus 1.0 degrees Celsius.

Kokernag in south Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.7 degrees Celsius, down a degree, while the minimum temperature in Kupwara settled at minus 2.9 degrees, down from minus 0.5 degrees the previous night, the officials said.

The minimum temperature in Gulmarg in the Baramulla district was minus 9.6 degrees Celsius. The famous ski resort was the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pahalgam, which serves as a base camp for the annual Amarnath Yatra, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 4.7 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office said there are chances of light rain or snow at scattered places in the Union Territory over the next five days except on Friday.

Meanwhile, cold weather conditions prevailed in many parts of Punjab and Haryana on Monday, with Rupnagar reeling at a low of 5.3 degree Celsius.

While Rupnagar was the coldest place in Punjab, among other places in the state, Patiala also experienced a cold night at 6.8 degree.

Ludhiana’s minimum temperature was 8.2 degree Celsius, according to the Meteorological Department’s weather report.

Amritsar recorded a low of 7.6 degree Celsius, Pathankot’s minimum temperature was recorded at 7.3 degree Celsius while Bathinda also experienced a cold night at 6.6 degree Celsius.

In Haryana, biting cold prevailed in Jhajjar, which recorded a low of 5.3 degree Celsius. Ambala registered a low of 7.6 degree C while Kurukshetra recorded a low of 7.7 degree C. Karnal recorded a low of 7 degree C.

Bhiwani and Sirsa recorded respective minimum temperatures of 8.7 degree C and 9 degree C, respectively. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 6.7 degree Celsius.