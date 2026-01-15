Cold shows no mercy for Hry, Punjab, J&K; rare respite for Delhi

New Delhi: Northern India remained gripped by an intense cold wave on Wednesday, with large parts of Punjab and Haryana witnessing sharp drops in day temperatures, while sub-zero conditions in the Kashmir Valley led to the freezing of several water bodies, including portions of the iconic Dal Lake.

The chill showed little sign of easing across the northern plains, as maximum temperatures in multiple areas plunged to nearly 10 degrees Celsius below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The cold spell also extended into Rajasthan, while several locations in Himachal Pradesh hovered near freezing during the night despite sunny daytime weather in the hills.

In the national capital, there was a slight relief from the biting cold during the day, though nights remained harsh. Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 20.0 degrees Celsius, just 0.1 degrees above normal, while the minimum temperature dropped to 3.8 degrees Celsius, staying 3.6 degrees below the seasonal average, the IMD said.

The weather department issued a yellow alert for cold wave conditions on Thursday. The IMD forecast temperatures in the city to range between 5 degrees Celsius and 22 degrees Celsius, warning that cold wave conditions are likely to persist.

A modest improvement was also recorded over parts of western Uttar Pradesh, including the Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh, Moradabad and Rohilkhand divisions. However, the IMD said cold wave conditions may continue till Thursday night, with frost possible at isolated places.

In contrast to Delhi’s slightly improved daytime conditions, Haryana continued to battle biting cold. Hisar recorded a minimum temperature of 0.5 degrees Celsius, which was six degrees below normal, the meteorological department said.

Daytime temperatures fell sharply across the region. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, registered a maximum temperature of just 8.9 degrees Celsius, nearly 10 degrees below normal. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a daytime high of 9 degrees Celsius, nine notches below normal. Karnal logged a maximum of 10.2 degrees Celsius, down by eight degrees, while Hisar recorded 13.2 degrees Celsius, seven degrees below normal.

Punjab too saw severe cold, with Hoshiarpur recording a maximum of 8.4 degrees Celsius, nine degrees below the average.

Other major cities in the state also remained under severe cold conditions during the day. Amritsar recorded a maximum of 8.8 degrees Celsius, Patiala 9.6 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana 10.8 degrees Celsius, and Gurdaspur 11 degrees Celsius, with day temperatures down by up to nine notches.

Night temperatures remained low across Haryana. Narnaul recorded 1 degree Celsius and Bhiwani 1.2 degrees Celsius. Gurugram reported a minimum of 3.5 degrees Celsius, while Ambala logged 4.9 degrees Celsius. Karnal recorded 3.6 degrees Celsius, Faridabad 4.3 degrees Celsius, and Rohtak 3.6 degrees Celsius, all up to 5 degrees below normal.

In Punjab, Bathinda and Faridkot recorded lows of 3.2 degrees Celsius each. Other minimum temperatures included Gurdaspur at 3.5 degrees Celsius, Amritsar at 4.3 degrees Celsius, Ludhiana at 5.4 degrees Celsius, Patiala at 4.4 degrees Celsius, Hoshiarpur at 5.6 degrees Celsius and Mansa at 5.4 degrees Celsius, up to four degrees below normal. Chandigarh recorded a low of 3.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal.

There was no let-up from cold conditions in Rajasthan as well. Lunkaransar in Bikaner district recorded a night temperature of 1.4 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said.Data showed that on Tuesday night, most parts of the state experienced minimum temperatures below 5 degrees Celsius. Fatehpur in Sikar recorded 2.2 degrees Celsius, Nagaur 2.6 degrees Celsius, Alwar 3 degrees Celsius, Karauli 3.2 degrees Celsius, Ganganagar 3.5 degrees Celsius, Jhunjhunu 3.9 degrees Celsius, Pilani 4.1 degrees Celsius, and Jaisalmer 4.7 degrees Celsius.

In Kashmir, extreme cold conditions continued during the ongoing ‘Chilla-i-Kalan’, the 40-day period of intense winter that began on December 21 and will end on January 30, traditionally considered the most likely window for snowfall.

The severe cold froze several water bodies, including portions of the Dal Lake. Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday night, slightly colder than the minus 4.9 degrees Celsius recorded a night earlier. Shopian in south Kashmir was the coldest area, with the mercury dropping to minus 7.5 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam recorded minus 6 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 3.8 degrees Celsius, and Sonamarg minus 2.2 degrees Celsius. Qazigund, the gateway town into the Valley, recorded minus 5.3 degrees Celsius, while Kokernag recorded minus 2.3 degrees Celsius and Kupwara minus 6.2 degrees Celsius.

In Himachal Pradesh, Shimla recorded a maximum of 17.0 degrees Celsius under bright sunshine, with residents and tourists seen basking outdoors. Dharamshala and Manali recorded maximum temperatures of 19.1 degrees Celsius and 14.8 degrees Celsius, respectively. Despite the pleasant daytime conditions, several areas remained close to freezing, with Solan recording 0.5 degrees Celsius, Sundernagar 0.6 degrees Celsius, Berthin 0.8 degrees Celsius, and Bhuntar 0.9 degrees Celsius.