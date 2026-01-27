Coast Guard flies cardiac patient from Agatti to Kochi in heroic night mission

Kochi (Kerala): In a race against time, the ICG has successfully evacuated a 55-year-old man from Agatti Island in the Lakshadweep archipelago after he suffered a life-threatening cardiac emergency. The high-stakes rescue was carried out late Monday. According to an Indian Coast Guard (ICG) release on Tuesday, the mission began when the Lakshadweep Administration sent an SOS to the Coast Guard regarding the patient's deteriorating condition on January 26.

Recognising that every minute counted, the ICG's Kochi base swung into action, preparing a Dornier aircraft for a specialised night flight over the Arabian Sea. To ensure the patient remained stable during the journey, engineers and medical teams rapidly reconfigured the aircraft into a flying ambulance, equipped with a Mobile Intensive Care Unit (MICU). This setup allowed for continuous life support while the plane navigated the challenging night conditions between the mainland and the islands. The aircraft touched down at Agatti, swiftly took the patient on board, and flew back to Kochi. Upon landing, the man was rushed to a private hospital for advanced treatment. This mission marks the second medical evacuation (MEDEVAC) conducted by the ICG this month alone, and the fourth such night operation since last year, the release said. "The Indian Coast Guard once again demonstrated its high level of operational preparedness by successfully undertaking a critical night medical evacuation," it said.