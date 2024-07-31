Coaching centre deaths: UPSC aspirants meet MCD commissioner, 'outsiders' removed from protest

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Wednesday removed a few "outsiders" from a protest site in Rajinder Nagar, where hundreds have been demonstrating to seek justice following the deaths of three civil services aspirants at Rau's IAS Study Circle. According to a police officer, over a dozen individuals were removed from the protest site as they were identified as "outsiders" and not students of any coaching institute. Meanwhile, a delegation of UPSC aspirants met MCD Commissioner Ashwani Kumar at the agency headquarters here on Wednesday amid protests that have erupted following the death of three students at a coaching centre in the national capital. The students have approached Kumar to discuss the poor safety measures at several coaching centres that pose a threat to their lives, among other issues.

The meeting is currently underway, a civic body official said. The protest to seek justice for the three students who died at the coaching centre on July 27, which has seen participation from more than 400 civil services aspirants, has been ongoing since Sunday under heavy police deployment. The students are demanding better facilities and are adamant about keeping the issue non-political. They have alleged that certain 'outsiders' have been attempting to disrupt their cause by raising political slogans at the protest site Student protestors said a coordination committee comprising 15 members has been formed to decide the protest's future course of action and communicate with the authorities concerned. "We have formed a 15-member committee and the committee members will decide further course of action," said Goutam, a civil services aspirant.

Aspirants from different coaching centres have been staging a dharna in front of Rau's Study Circle since Sunday. Some students also began a hunger strike on Tuesday against the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to press their demands. "We will continue our protest till our demands are met," another student Sunil Kumar said. Senior police officers are visiting the protest site and interacting with the demonstrators to understand their demands, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) M Harsha Vardhan said. DCP Vardhan said, "On Tuesday, committee members formed by the students met Delhi LG. I have also given them (students) information about what action has been taken, and how far the investigation has gone." The Delhi Police on Tuesday questioned VP Gupta, the father-in-law of the owner of the coaching centre. The police have also asked four municipal officers to join the investigation.

A senior police officer said that they questioned Gupta about ownership rights of the coaching centre, adding that they may also call Rau's IAS Study Circle owner Abhishek Gupta's wife for questioning. Five people, including four co-owners of the basement of the building where the coaching centre was functioning, were arrested. The driver of an SUV which drove through the flooded street, causing the water to swell and breach the gates of the three-storey building and inundate the basement, was among the five arrested. The SUV was also seized. Three students identified as Shreya Yadav, Tanya Soni, and Nevin Dalvin died in the incident after rainwater gushed inside of basement of a coaching institute building in Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening.