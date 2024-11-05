Coaching centre deaths: HC calls for CBI's status report on plea for preserving CCTV footage

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court asked the CBI on Tuesday to file a status report on a plea seeking a direction to the probe agency to preserve the CCTV footage and satellite images collected in connection with the drowning of three civil services aspirants due to the flooding of a coaching centre's basement here. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma called for the report and listed the matter for further hearing on January 15 next year. The court was hearing a plea moved by the father of one of the aspirants who died in the incident at Old Rajinder Nagar. Petitioner J Dalvin Suresh, father of Nevin Dalvin, has sought a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to forthwith secure, preserve and supply the CCTV footage of all the cameras installed in and outside the Rau's IAS Study Circle coaching centre and nearby areas of July 27, when the incident took place.

The plea has also sought to secure and preserve the satellite images, video clips and Google images of the relevant time. During the hearing, the court was informed by the CBI's counsel that they have already preserved the CCTV footage of the relevant place. Three civil service aspirants -- Shreya Yadav (25) from Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni (25) from Telangana and Delvin (24) from Kerala -- died after the basement of the building housing the coaching centre was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27. The high court transferred the probe into the incident from the Delhi Police to the CBI on August 2 to ensure that the public has no doubt over the investigation. On September 13, the high court granted interim bail to four co-owners of the basement of the building. On September 23, a trial court also granted interim bail to the coaching centre's CEO, Abhishek Gupta, and its coordinator, Deshpal Singh, in the criminal case.