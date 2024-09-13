Coaching Centre deaths: Delhi HC set to pass order on bail plea by basement owners

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court will on Friday pronounce its verdict on the bail pleas of jailed co-owners of the Old Rajinder Nagar coaching centre basement, where three civil services aspirants died after drowning in July. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma will pass the order at 4 pm, the high court has notified. Justice Sharma had reserved the order on Thursday after hearing the parties. Three civil service aspirants Shreya Yadav, 25, of Uttar Pradesh, Tanya Soni, 25, from Telangana and Nevin Delvin, 24, from Kerala died after the basement of the building housing Rau's IAS Study Circle was flooded following heavy rain in central Delhi's Old Rajinder Nagar on July 27 evening. The co-owners of the basement -- Parvinder Singh, Tajinder Singh, Harvinder Singh and Sarbjit Singh -- have sought bail on the grounds that they are merely the landlords of the basement which was let out on rental basis to the coaching centre and, therefore, they had no role whatsoever in the unfortunate event.

The CBI has opposed the bail pleas and said the investigation was an initial stage and the accused should not be given the relief until independent witnesses are examined. The case, being probed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), was transferred from the Delhi Police to the CBI by the high court.