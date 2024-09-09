CM urges Centre to secure Manipur’s territorial integrity

Imphal: Amid escalating violence in Manipur, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has called on the Central government to take decisive action to preserve the state’s territorial integrity and address the ongoing crisis. Singh's appeal comes in the wake of recent clashes that have intensified the already volatile situation in the region.



On Sunday, Singh, accompanied by over 20 MLAs and Assembly Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata Singh, met with Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan. During the meeting, Singh submitted a memorandum urging the Central government to bolster peace efforts in Manipur and reinforce the powers of the elected state government. He also called for the revocation of the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement, a pact signed in 2008 with Kuki militant groups that has been extended periodically.

He also demanded the completion of border fencing, a National Register of Citizens exercise and the deportation of all illegal immigrants, the sources said The Raj Bhavan confirmed the meeting but did not disclose the specific contents of the memorandum. The violence in Manipur, which has seen a resurgence recently, underscores the urgency of Singh’s appeals.

The latest wave of violence resulted in the deaths of at least five people in Jiribam district on Saturday. According to police reports, militants targeted a resident in his home, killing him in his sleep. This incident triggered a heavy exchange of fire between rival factions, resulting in the deaths of four armed men. The unrest in Jiribam, an area previously relatively calm compared to the Imphal Valley and surrounding hills, has been particularly alarming. The violence follows a pattern of ethnic clashes between Meitei and Kuki communities, which have already claimed over 200 lives and displaced thousands since May of the previous year.

In response to the renewed violence, security measures across Manipur have been intensified. Authorities have heightened security and deployed anti-drone systems to counter the emerging threat of drone-assisted attacks. The Assam Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have both contributed to the enhanced security framework, with anti-drone systems now in place to prevent further escalation. This marks a new phase in the conflict, as the use of drones for attacks was first recorded on September 1 in Koutruk village, where two people were killed and nine others injured. Subsequent drone attacks in Senjam Chirang have further heightened concerns.

Jiribam has been placed under prohibitory orders to prevent gatherings and control the spread of violence. These measures are part of a broader strategy to maintain order and prevent further loss of life. Despite the efforts, the situation remains tense, with no new incidents of violence reported on Sunday as security forces and local officials work to manage the crisis.