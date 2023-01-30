CM urges Centre to provide 1,300 MGD of water to Delhi

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday urged the Centre to provide 1,300 million gallons per day (MGD) of water to Delhi, saying it will help ensure round-the-clock water supply to the people in the city.

“Delhi received 800-850 MGD water around 1997-98 when its population was around 80 lakh. It is still getting the same amount of water though the population has now tripled to 2.5 crore. With a slight nudge from the Centre, water can be made available from neighbouring states,” the chief minister said.

“We will supply round-the-clock water to each household in Delhi if the city is provided 1,300 MGD water by the Centre,” he added.

The chief minister also assured residents of Delhi that their water bills would be rectified in case of any anomaly and suggested they hold off paying the charges till the correct ones were available as Delhi Jal Board (DJB) would come up with a plan for it.

Delhi can be provided water from the neighbouring Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Kejriwal said, adding that his government would work

for this.