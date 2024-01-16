CM Sukhu to launch 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' from Nadaun on Jan 17

Hamirpur (HP): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu will launch the state government's special programme 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' from Galod village in his home constituency Nadaun in this district on January 17.



He will also take part in the special gram sabha meeting being organized in Galod Gram Panchayat on the same day, District Magistrate Hemraj Bairwa said here on Tuesday.

Under the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programmes, grievances of the people would be addressed on the spot and they would be apprised about the welfare and development schemes of the government, officials said.