CM Saini questions if Gandhi’s heir has magic wand to eradicate poverty

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the ongoing elections will decide the future of India.



“It is an election to decide in whose hands we should give the reins of the country. The people should draw parallels between the progress made during Congress’s regime of 60 years and during Narendra Modi’s tenure of the last 10 years,” Saini said.

Saini was addressing the Vijay Sakalp rally in support of BJP candidate Ranjit Singh from Hisar Lok Sabha constituency at Narnaund grain market on Monday. The chief minister said that there is a huge difference between the work of the previous Congress government and the present BJP government. Working on the initiative of Prime Minister Modi, gas cylinders were delivered to eligible persons, clean water was provided in every house, and tap. Similarly, by opening 50 crore Jan-Dhan accounts, Prime Minister Modi gave every poor person the right to go to the bank.

Saini said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fought strongly against poverty. Ayushmann Yojana has been implemented for every poor and needy so that they can get free treatment if needed. Houses were built and given to four crore mothers and sisters and the Prime Minister has resolved that not a single needy person in the country will remain without a roof.

Targeting the Congress and its allies, the chief minister said that the heir of Gandhi’s has now come up with the slogan of eradicating poverty in a jiffy but he has not introspected and looked at his family. His grandmother had given the slogan of eradicating poverty in 1977 but till she remained the Prime Minister, however, poverty was not eradicated. When Rajiv Gandhi became the Prime Minister, he said that if he sends one rupee for development, only 15 paise reaches the village. Saini questioned if the heir of Gandhis has got a magic wand to eradicate poverty in a jiffy as his predecessors could not.