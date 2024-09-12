CM post not vacant, no doubt that I will continue in the position: Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah firmly declared today that his position is not up for grabs, quelling growing speculation about a potential leadership change in the state.



“The seat (of CM) is not vacant.There are no doubts. I will continue,” Siddaramaiah asserted to reporters, addressing rumours that have been circulating in political circles.

The speculation stems from an ongoing High Court case where Siddaramaiah is challenging the Governor’s sanction for his prosecution in a site allotment matter. This legal proceeding has apparently emboldened some Congress leaders to position themselves as potential successors, with several openly expressing their desire for the top job.

In response to this jockeying for position, a group of Congress leaders took the unusual step of writing to Rahul Gandhi, requesting him to warn party members, including senior ministers, against publicly vying for the Chief Minister’s post. They’ve asked for a directive to prevent such “damaging statements” in the future.

Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief D K Shivakumar is seen as a leading contender should a change occur. Other names in circulation include Home Minister G Parameshwara and PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi, both of whom recently met with party leadership in New Delhi.

The situation has even sparked debate among ministers about the criteria for becoming Chief Minister, with some arguing for seniority as a key factor.

Seeking to calm the waters, state Congress working president Manjunath Bhandary and MLC Dinesh Gooligowda have appealed to AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to curb speculation about the Chief Minister’s tenure.

Despite these internal rumblings, Siddaramaiah remains resolute. “No one has said that they will become the Chief Minister,” he stated, emphasising the unity of his party behind his leadership.