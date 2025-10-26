CM orders suspension of Civil Surgeon after thalassemia-affected children test HIV-positive

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Sunday ordered the suspension of West Singhbum district Civil Surgeon and other concerned officials after five children suffering from thalassemia tested HIV-positive following blood transfusions.

A day after the family of a seven-year-old thalassemia patient alleged that the local blood bank in Chaibasa, the district headquarters town of West Singhbhum, had transfused HIV-infected blood, four more children were found to be HIV positive during an investigation by a five-member medical team from Ranchi on Sunday.

"Instructions have been given to suspend the civil surgeon of West Singhbhum, along with other concerned officials, following reports of HIV-infected blood transfusion to children suffering from thalassemia in Chaibasa. The state government will provide financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of affected children and will bear the complete treatment cost of the infected children," Soren posted on X.

After allegations from the family of the seven-year-old child, the state government formed a medical team to find out how the child received contaminated blood.

Around 25 units of blood had been transfused since the child started visiting the blood bank, officials said.

District Civil Surgeon Dr Sushanto Majhee, however, had said the child had tested HIV-positive over a week ago.

He said that HIV infection could also occur due to other factors, including exposure to contaminated needles.

The five-member team led by Director (Health Services) Dr Dinesh Kumar inspected the blood bank in Sadar Hospital and the paediatric intensive care unit ward and gathered details from children undergoing treatment.

"Initial investigation indicates that contaminated blood was transfused to a thalassemia patient. Some discrepancies were detected in the blood bank during the probe, and the officials concerned have been directed to resolve them," Kumar had said.

Currently, West Singhbhum district has 515 HIV-positive cases and 56 thalassemia patients.

The probe team, headed by Kumar, includes Dr Shipra Das, Dr S S Paswan, Dr Bhagat, District Civil Surgeon Dr Sushanto Majhee, Dr Shivcharan Hansda, and Dr Minu Kumari.