CM marks ‘Khela Hobe’ Divas | ‘Bengal Sports Budget jumps from Rs 126 cr in 2011 to Rs 840 cr in ‘26’

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday marked ‘Khela Hobe’ Divas by congratulating athletes and sports enthusiasts, while highlighting her government’s push for sports infrastructure, noting that the Sports and Youth Affairs department’s budget has risen 6.6 times, from Rs 126 crore in 2011 to Rs 840 crore in 2025-26, since the Trinamool Congress (TMC) came to power, ending 34 years of Left Front rule in Bengal.

“I also extend my best wishes to all clubs in the state’s villages and cities, including Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting, on this day. Since 2011, significant progress has been made in the field of sports in Bengal, just like in many other sectors. As a result, today Bengal is leading at the national level in everything from football to gymnastics, yoga, archery, and table tennis,” Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

She further stated that since 2011, 58 stadiums, 42 youth hostels, 5 indoor stadiums, 795 mini-indoor stadiums, over 4,000 multi-gyms, 6 swimming pools, and 423 playgrounds have been established.

Eight sports academies have been started, including those for football, women’s football, archery, tennis, table tennis, swimming, rifle shooting, and badminton.

“In recognition of the outstanding contributions of Mohun Bagan, East Bengal, and Mohammedan Sporting Club to Indian football, they have been awarded the state’s highest honor, ‘Banga Bibhushan,’ and granted over Rs 27 crore rupees for infrastructural development,” she posted on her social media handle.

She also mentioned that under the ‘Khelashree’ project, more than 34,000 clubs have been provided grants (Rs 5 lakh per club) for the advancement of sports. Financial assistance is being provided to promote sports.

As many as 1,352 coaching camps have been given Rs 1 lakh each, and 34 sports organisations are being provided Rs 5 lakh annually.

“We have provided jobs in the state police to 21 players of the Bengal football team that won the Santosh Trophy. To encourage youth in sports and bring people from backward regions into the mainstream, we are organizing the Sundarban Cup, Junglemahal Cup, Himal-Tarai-Dooars Cup, and Rangamati Cup. Not only that, many who perform well are being appointed as civic volunteers. Additionally, we honor distinguished athletes with various awards. 460 distinguished athletes have received the ‘Khela Samman,’ ‘Banglar Gourab,’ ‘Kridaguru,’ and ‘Jibankriti’ awards. 1,580 renowned and retired athletes are being provided with monthly pensions,” she stated.

The Chief Minister informed through her X handle that the Radhanath Sikdar-Tenzing Norgay Adventure Award has been introduced for Bengal’s Everest conquerors. The ‘Chhanda Gayen Sahasikata Award’ has been introduced for women mountaineers (late Chhanda Gayen was a young mountaineer).

“We are proud that during our time, 21 Bengali mountaineers have conquered Everest. To provide job opportunities for boys and girls, 12 youth vocational training centers and 912 youth computer training centers are also being operated. In the days to come, we will continue to work in this manner for the development of sports in Bengal,” she reiterated.