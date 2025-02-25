CM hikes salaries of doctors: Senior residents to get ₹1L, interns ₹10K more

Kolkata: On the day Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced a significant salary hike for senior resident doctors, interns and postgraduate trainees, she also urged senior government doctors to dedicate at least eight hours to their duties and refrain from private practice during this time.

The Chief Minister’s announcement of salary hike at a programme organised by the state’s grievance redressal committee for doctors at Dhono Dhanya Auditorium made the doctors jubilant as they lauded Banerjee with a thunderous applause inside the jam-packed auditorium.

“We previously increased the salaries of both senior and junior resident doctors, but a further revision is necessary. Therefore, we have decided to raise the salaries of senior resident doctors across all levels by Rs 15,000. I also announce an increment of Rs 10,000 for all interns, house staff, post-graduate trainees, and post-doctoral trainees,” Banerjee told the gathering. She also announced an additional 15 days salary for block medical officers of health (BMoH). BMoHs’ long-standing demand was to receive a 13th-month salary as BDOs receive 13 months’ salary in 12 months.

Diploma-holding senior resident doctors, under the new salary structure, will receive Rs 80,000 instead of Rs 65,000, while postgraduate senior resident doctors will earn Rs 85,000, up from Rs 70,000. Post-doctoral senior resident doctors who currently earn Rs 75,000 will now be paid Rs 1 lakh per month. In addition to these increments, the Chief Minister announced a Rs 10,000 salary increase for interns, house staff, and postgraduate trainees.

Making an appeal to the senior doctors to devote at least 8-hours in the government hospitals, Banerjee reminded that people hugely respect doctors and consider them as God.

“I request the senior doctors please devote at least 8 hours in hospitals and don’t indulge in private practices within this time frame. If you have to carry out an urgent surgery, you can ask them to come to government establishments which are fully equipped now. Please ensure services in the hospitals within the time frame and we will be grateful to you. People live through their deeds. Patients see doctors as God,” Banerjee added. She also praised the dedication of medical professionals, especially in difficult circumstances. “In today’s world, if you perform 1,000 good deeds, they often go unnoticed. But if one mistake happens, it’s highlighted. Does that mean no doctor is doing anything in service?” she remarked. She also held social media responsible for carrying out negative campaigns over some trivial issues.

Speaking about her government’s achievements in the healthcare sector, Banerjee said 42 super-specialty hospitals have been set up.

About 4.82 crore patients have been given health services through telemedicine. A cord blood bank has been set up and 40,000 beds increased in government hospitals.

“We have hired 25,000 nurses and 5,000 paramedical experts. We have added 4,345 medical seats and 26,000 nursing seats. About 13,500 Suswasthya Kendras have been set up while 12,000 more are coming up. The number of SNCU has been increased to 71 from earlier 6 and 286 SNSUs have been created,” Banerjee said.

She also claimed Bengal’s success in eradicating polio and increasing institutional deliveries from 60 per cent to 99 per cent, aiming to reach 100 percent.

The Chief Minister also touched on various proposals from the committee, including issues of integrity in university examinations, and the need for better vigilance by police. She also urged the deployment of ex-servicemen and more mobile police forces, suggesting increased training for civic volunteers to improve security.

The Chief Minister also asked the Health secretary to sanction Rs 2 crore for medical colleges to organise cultural events.

Urging the doctors not to leave the country for foreign opportunities, Banerjee said: “We are at your service. Please don’t go abroad. Many new opportunities are coming up in Bengal as well. If you have any problem, please share it and we will resolve it.”

Extending her condolences to the family of the post graduate trainee who was killed in RG Kar Medical, Banerjee said: “We demand proper punishment in this case. I had also taken to the streets in protest against the incident. Our government has passed the Aparajita Bill, but it is still pending (with the President).”