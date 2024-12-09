CM Hemant Soren, ministers take oath as members of Jharkhand Assembly

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday took oath as a member of the Jharkhand Assembly on the first day of the four-day session of the House.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Radhakrishna Kishore, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua and Labour Minister Sanjay Prasad Yadav were among the ministers in the Hemant Soren cabinet who also took oath as members of the assembly.

The CM and the ministers were administered the oath as MLAs by the assembly's pro-tem Speaker Stephen Marandi soon after the proceedings of the House began at 11 am.

All 81 members of the House are scheduled to take oath as MLAs of the Jharkhand Assembly on Monday. Election of the Speaker, governor's address, presentation of the second supplementary budget and debate on the governor's speech are also scheduled during the session, an assembly official said.

Hemant Soren took oath as the 14th chief minister of Jharkhand in a grand ceremony here on November 28, while 11 MLAs took oath as state ministers on December 5.

The JMM-led alliance on November 23 stormed to power in Jharkhand for the second time in a row, securing 56 seats in the 81-member assembly, while the BJP-headed NDA managed 24.