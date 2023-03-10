CM Bommai says actor-turned-politician Sumalatha had several rounds of meeting with BJP leadership

Ahead of actress-turned-politician Sumalatha's possible announcement of joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said she had several rounds of discussions with the party president J P Nadda.

Independent MP Sumalatha has said she would reveal her future plans from Mandya, from where she got elected to the Lok Sabha.

"Sumalatha will make her decision public today. Yesterday she had met J P Nadda. Already several rounds of talks have happened. Today she will tell about her final decision," Bommai said.

Regarding the possibility of mining baron and former minister Janardhana Reddy joining the BJP, Bommai said Reddy has long relationship with the BJP and he will take a proper decision.

"Reddy has not made his decision public. He had been associated with the BJP. I am sure he will take an appropriate decision," the Chief Minister said.

To a question on many politicians switching parties, Bommai said it is quite natural during the election.

He, however, said some of the news about people changing parties are speculative.

Meanwhile, Sumalatha told reporters in Bengaluru that she will make her decision public from Mandya.