Cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh kills one, injures many

A cloudburst occurred in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district early Monday, leaving a man dead and three others injured, officials said.

The cloudburst occurred around 3:55 am near village Kayas in Kullu, washing away vehicles and blocking a road, according to the state emergency response centre.

The deceased was identified as Badal Sharma, a resident of village Chansari in Kullu, they said, adding two of the injured are in a serious condition.

Local authorities immediately responded to the emergency situation and machinery has been deployed to clear the blockade on the road hampering rescue operations, they said.

The local MeT Office had issued an orange alert warning of heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the state on Monday.

So far, 118 people have died in rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state since the onset of monsoon on June 24, according to the state emergency response centre.The state has suffered a loss to the tune of Rs 4,415 crore.