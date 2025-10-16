Closely monitoring situation: India on Afghanistan-Pakistan clashes

New Delhi: India on Thursday said it is closely monitoring the situation arising out of the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India remains fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Afghanistan. "Three things are clear - one, that Pakistan hosts terrorist organizations and sponsors terrorist activities, two, it is an old practice of Pakistan to blame its neighbours for its own internal failures," he said. "And, three, Pakistan is infuriated with Afghanistan exercising sovereignty over its own territories," he said.