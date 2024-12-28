Climate change added 41 days of dangerous heat around world in 2024

Washington: People across the world endured an average of 41 extra days of dangerous heat in 2024, a direct consequence of human-induced climate change, according to a new analysis from World Weather Attribution and Climate Central. This year, already likely to become the hottest on record, also saw a series of extreme weather events—droughts, tropical cyclones, and record-breaking heat—intensified by the climate crisis, leaving millions of people suffering and entire regions devastated.

“The finding is devastating but utterly unsurprising,” said Friederike Otto, lead scientist at World Weather Attribution and climate expert at Imperial College. “Climate change played a significant role in most of the events we studied, making heat, droughts, and heavy rainfall more likely and intense, leading to widespread destruction.”

2024’s extreme temperatures saw devastating heat waves impact regions around the globe. Northern California and Death Valley were among the hardest-hit areas, while Mexico and Central America faced searing daytime temperatures.

Vulnerable populations, such as children in West Africa, were especially endangered. Southern Europe saw record heat, forcing Greece to close the Acropolis, and several Southeast Asian countries had to close schools due to extreme temperatures. These events culminated in some of the hottest days ever recorded on Earth, as a relentless 13-month heat streak barely broke.

The researchers used peer-reviewed methods to compare daily temperatures in 2024 to a hypothetical world without climate change, concluding that climate change significantly amplified the intensity and duration of heatwaves. Some regions experienced over 150 days of extreme heat, with developing countries facing the highest toll.

“Heat waves are by far the deadliest extreme weather event, and they are where climate change is a game changer,” Otto emphasized. However, heat-related deaths are often underreported, making it more difficult to raise awareness and take action. The findings serve as a stark warning that the planet is approaching the Paris Agreement’s 1.5°C warming threshold, which, if surpassed, could have irreversible consequences. While El Niño also played a role in intensifying weather patterns, researchers found that human-caused climate change was the primary driver of the year’s extreme weather.

In a year that saw 29 major extreme weather events—resulting in over 3,700 deaths and millions displaced—26 of these events had clear links to climate change. Warm ocean waters and rising air temperatures contributed to more destructive storms and record downpours.

Jennifer Francis, a climate scientist at the Woodwell Climate Research Centre, stated, “Extreme weather will continue to become more frequent, intense, destructive, costly, and deadly, until we can lower the concentration of heat-trapping gases in the atmosphere.”

Despite the grim outlook, experts emphasise that proactive measures, including preparation and adaptation, can reduce the impact of these disasters. Julie Arrighi of the Red Cross Red Crescent Climate Centre affirmed that countries have a role to play in mitigating the damage from climate change.agencies