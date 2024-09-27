Class 2 student sacrificed in Hathras to bring 'success' to school; five arrested

Hathras: A horrifying case has emerged from Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, where an 11-year-old boy was allegedly killed in a black magic ritual at a private school. The victim, Kritarth, a Class 2 student, was reportedly murdered to supposedly bring "success" to DL Public School, located in Rasgawan, according to the police. Authorities have arrested five individuals in connection with the crime, including the school's owner, Jasodhan Singh, his son Dinesh Baghel, who is the school's director, and three teachers. As per initial investigations, the accused had planned to kill the child near a tubewell on the school grounds. However, the boy began to cry for help while they were moving him from the hostel, prompting them to strangle him to death.

Evidence linked to black magic rituals was discovered near the school during the investigation, further deepening the chilling nature of the crime. The accused had reportedly attempted a similar act on a 9-year-old student earlier on September 6 but were unsuccessful. The boy's father, Krishan Kushwaha, filed a complaint after being informed by the school that his son had fallen ill. When he rushed to the school, officials told him the director had already taken his son to the hospital. Tragically, the father later found his son’s lifeless body in the director’s car.