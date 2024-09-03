Class 12 student mistaken for cow smuggler, killed by cow vigilantes after a 30-km chase in Haryana

A Class 12 student, Aryan Mishra from Faridabad, was chased and fatally shot by members of a cow vigilante group. The incident occurred along the Delhi-Agra highway, where the accused pursued Aryan's car for nearly 30 kilometers. The vigilantes, identified as Anil Kaushik, Varun, Krishna, Adesh, and Saurabh, mistook Aryan and his friends for cattle smugglers. Police sources have revealed that the weapon used in the killing was illegal. All the accused are currently in police custody, and a thorough investigation is ongoing.

The vigilantes had received a tip-off that cattle smugglers were attempting to leave the area in a Renault Duster and a Toyota Fortuner. While searching for the alleged smugglers, the group spotted a Duster car at Patel Chowk, in which Aryan was travelling with his friends, Shanky and Harshit. Mistaking them for the smugglers, the vigilantes signalled for the car to stop. However, Aryan and his friends, fearing they were being chased by a gang-related to a rivalry involving Shanky, did not comply. This led the vigilantes to open fire, striking Aryan near the neck. When the car eventually stopped, the vigilantes shot Aryan again, fearing retaliation from his friends. It was only after seeing two women inside the car that the attackers realized they had made a grave mistake and fled the scene.

Aryan was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries the following day.