Class 12 student detained for bomb threats to schools

New Delhi: A Class 12 student has been detained by Delhi Police for allegedly sending bomb threats to over 23 schools across the national capital, sources revealed on Friday. The minor, who was apprehended by the south district police on Thursday evening, reportedly sent the threats to avoid taking his examinations.

The latest incident occurred on Thursday when approximately 10 educational institutions received bomb threats, adding to a series of similar incidents that have disrupted school operations in recent weeks.

According to sources, the student was inspired by previous incidents and devised a plan to evade detection by using a Virtual Private Network (VPN) to mask his IP address while sending threatening emails to various schools. His primary motivation was to create a panic that would lead to school closures and exam postponements.

While police officials had initially planned to hold a press conference at their headquarters to provide more details about the case, it was subsequently cancelled. The investigation is ongoing as authorities work to understand the full scope of the threats and their impact on the affected schools.