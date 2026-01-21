Clashes erupt in Kokrajhar after mob violence; RAF deployed, internet blocked

Kokrajhar/ Guwahati: Fresh violence broke out in Assam’s Kokrajhar district on Tuesday, allegedly involving Bodo and Adivasi groups, a day after a mob attack left one person dead. Authorities deployed the Rapid Action Force (RAF) and temporarily shut down internet and mobile data services in Kokrajhar and neighbouring Chirang district, officials said.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said the administration has kept preparations ready for the possible deployment of the army, while the RAF has already been sent to the area to stabilise the situation. “I appeal to the people to maintain peace and help the government in ensuring that peace returns to the district at the earliest,” Sarma said.

The chief minister, currently in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting, said in a post on X that he was in constant contact with senior state government officials and the district administration to ensure normalcy is restored quickly. He also urged political parties and civil society organisations to extend full cooperation.

Director General of Police Harmeet Singh, along with senior police officials, rushed to Kokrajhar to oversee the situation.

A home department official said trouble began on Monday night when a vehicle carrying three Bodo persons hit two Adivasi individuals at Mansingh Road under the Karigaon outpost, within Kokrajhar police station limits. Following the incident, the three were allegedly beaten by Adivasi villagers, the vehicle was torched, and one person died.

On Tuesday, tensions escalated as members of both communities blocked the National Highway near the Karigaon outpost, set tyres on fire, and allegedly burnt a few houses. A government office was also set ablaze and the Karigaon police outpost was attacked, the official said. Police used lathi charge and fired tear gas shells to disperse the crowd, leaving several injured, including police personnel.

Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Hagrama Mohilary said the situation was “serious” but warned against conflict. “People have a right to protest but it should be done in a democratic manner and people should not resort to violence,” he said, adding that law and order does not fall under the BTC.

Officials said internet/mobile data services of all mobile service providers were suspended “until further orders” due to fears of rumours and inflammatory messages. Voice calls and fixed-line broadband will remain operational. The order was issued under Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017, and violations will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.