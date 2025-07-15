CJs named for five HCs

New Delhi: Nearly two months after their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium, chief justices were appointed to five high courts on Monday, the law ministry said.

Separately, chief justices of the Rajasthan, Tripura, Jharkhand and Madras high courts were also transferred on Monday.

According to separate law ministry notifications, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva has been appointed as the Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. He was so far the acting chief justice of that court.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru, a judge of the Delhi High Court, has now been elevated as chief justice of the Karnataka High Court, while Justice Ashutosh Kumar, the acting chief justice of the Patna High Court, is now chief justice of the Gauhati High Court.

Similarly, Justice Vipul Manubhai Pancholi, a judge of the Patna High Court, has been appointed as its chief justice. Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan of the Himachal Pradesh High Court is now the chief justice of the Jharkhand High Court.

Their names were recommended by the Supreme Court Collegium on May 26.

Amongst the chief justices transferred, Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava has been moved from the Rajasthan to the Madras High Court, while Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh has been shifted from the Tripura to the Telangana High Court.

Similarly, Justice M R Ramachandra Rao has been posted out of Jharkhand to the Tripura High Court while Justice K R Shriram has been transferred from the Madras to the Rajasthan High Court, the ministry said.