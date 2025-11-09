CJI, SCBA chief flag off walkathon of lawyers

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and SCBA chief Vikas Singh on Sunday flagged off a walkathon of lawyers from the Supreme Court premises to India Gate here.

The walkathon themed "Justice for All" has been organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).

Senior apex court judges like Justice Vikram Nath, JK Maheshwari, Sanjay Karol were among others present at the event.

Hundreds of lawyers are participating in the walkathon.