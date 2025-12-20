CJI offers to hold special sitting on first day of SC’s holiday break

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India Surya Kant announced on Friday that he is prepared to convene the Supreme Court on December 22, even though it marks the start of the institution’s Christmas and New Year recess. The court’s vacation is scheduled from December 22 to January 2, 2026.

The statement came as a bench led by the Chief Justice, with Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi, reviewed requests for urgent listings. The bench said the registry would screen the matters and decide which ones require immediate attention. “We will sit on Monday. We are not going to burden other Supreme Court judges, who have to study case files late at night to hear new cases. I will not bother any other bench,” the CJI told the lawyers present.

He added that the size of the special sitting would depend entirely on how many urgent petitions emerge. “We are not sure whether one or two benches will sit. It will all depend on the number of cases. We will pass appropriate orders,” he said.



